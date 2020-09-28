Alie-Cox caught all three of his targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-7 win over the Jets.

The Colts' passing game wasn't needed much in the big win, but Alie-Cox made his mark early with a one-yard TD catch in the second quarter for Indy's first offensive score. Even with Jack Doyle active, Alie-Cox has his second straight productive game, and the athletic third-year tight end could be emerging as one of Philip Rivers' favorite targets. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 4 against a Bears defense that's allowed a TE to find the end zone in two of three games to begin the season.