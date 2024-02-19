Alie-Cox secured 13 of 22 targets for 161 yards and three touchdowns across 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Alie-Cox handled his usual depth role with Indianapolis in 2023, as has been usual throughout his six-year NFL career. His yardage total for 2023 was the lowest since 2019, but Alie-Cox's occasional red-zone deployment remained steady. The Colts do have a potential 'out' from Alie-Cox's contract this offseason with zero dead cap for the team, per Spotrac.com, so it seems all but guaranteed that the big-bodied tight end will need to either restructure his deal or be cut.