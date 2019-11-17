Play

Alie-Cox (hip) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.

Despite not practicing all week, Alie-Cox is ready to rock for the divisional matchup. The tight end will mainly be used in a blocking role behind Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle on the depth chart, as Alie Cox has been targeted just seven times over nine contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories