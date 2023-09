Alie-Cox had one reception for 15 yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Houston.

Cox got his first reception after failing to catch one of two targets in Week 1. Kylen Granson led Colts tight ends in snaps with 37 (compared to 23 snaps for Alie-Cox and 11 for Will Mallory) and went on the most routes (26 compared to 7 for Mallory and 10 for Alie-Cox). Alie-Cox remains mostly a blocking tight end in the offense who may get a rare red-zone target due to his height (6-foot-7).