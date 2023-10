Alie-Cox had one reception for a 35-yard touchdown in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams.

It was just Alie-Cox's second reception of the season as he's become a minor factor in the passing game. Although he and Drew Ogletree were the starters in a two-tight end set over Kylen Granson, Alie-Cox played on just 17 of the offense's 64 snaps and went out on four routes, according to Pro Football Focus.