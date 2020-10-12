Alie-Cox failed to haul in his lone target Sunday in the Colts' 32-23 loss to the Browns.

Following his six-catch, 111-yard outing Week 2, Alie-Cox remained useful for fantasy managers in the subsequent two weeks, but his production mostly came on the back of touchdowns in both of those games rather than steady target volume. After failing to reach the end zone Sunday, Alie-Cox's fantasy utility unsurprisingly eroded entirely, and more games like these could be on the docket 27-year-old in the weeks to come. With Jack Doyle and Trey Burton both healthy for the second game in a row after both previously missed time earlier in the season, Alie-Cox ranked third among Colts tight ends Sunday, playing just 21 of the team's 56 offensive snaps (37.5 percent).