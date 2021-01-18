Alie-Cox closed out the 2020 season catching 31 of 39 targets for 394 yards and two touchdowns through 15 games.

After his third campaign with the Colts, Alie-Cox will be a restricted free agent this offseason on the heels of career highs in receptions, targets and yards. His snap count has steadily increased along the way, but he had to contend with Jack Doyle and Trey Burton for work at tight end. Having said that, Alie-Cox had more receptions than both of his accomplished position mates this year. Burton's contract expires after the season, while Doyle is signed through 2022, so Alie-Cox may only have to vie with the latter for reps next fall, assuming the Colts decide to bring him back.