Alie-Cox secured his lone target for seven yards during the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday.

Alie-Cox found the end zone twice during the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Titans, but he wasn't very involved in the passing game during Thursday's low-scoring matchup. The 29-year-old has been held under 10 receiving yards in three of the first five games of the season.