Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Injury concerns surface
Alie-Cox (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Alie-Cox has averaged 22.4 offensive snaps per game, and he mainly works in a blocking role, posting just five receptions for 49 scoreless yards. Jack Doyle (shoulder) also sat out of practice, so the Colts only have one healthy tight end -- Eric Ebron -- remaining. If both Alie-Cox and Doyle can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, the team may promote Ian Bunting from the practice squad to provide depth.
