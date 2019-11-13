Play

Alie-Cox (hip) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Alie-Cox has averaged 22.4 offensive snaps per game, and he mainly works in a blocking role, posting just five receptions for 49 scoreless yards. Jack Doyle (shoulder) also sat out of practice, so the Colts only have one healthy tight end -- Eric Ebron -- remaining. If both Alie-Cox and Doyle can't play Sunday against the Jaguars, the team may promote Ian Bunting from the practice squad to provide depth.

