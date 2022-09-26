Alie-Cox had one reception for nine yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Alie-Cox's role on the offense continues to shrink even though he played the most snaps and ran the most routes of Indy's tight ends (Alie-Cox with 42 snaps compared to 16 for Jelani Woods and 30 for Kylen Granson). He was already splitting time with Granson in terms of targets and routes, but then Woods caught two touchdowns Sunday. Alie-Cox's 6-foot-5 height looked set to make him a primary red zone target, but he may have been supplanted by the 6-foot-7 Woods in that role as well.