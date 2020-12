Alie-Cox had two reception for 19 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Alie-Cox was on 38 of the offense's 74 snaps. He played on the most snaps among the Indy tight ends, but had fewer targets than Trey Burton (three receptions on six targets, including a touchdown). The Indy passing game utilizes all three tight ends, so Alie-Cox isn't going to get many receptions per week and Burton has overtaken him as a red zone target.