Alie-Cox had two receptions for 26 yards on two targets in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Alie-Cox played on 50 of the offense's 92 snaps but went out for a pass on just 20 snaps. He started at tight end but played fewer snaps than Kylen Granson (51 snaps) and went out on fewer pass routes (30 to 20). Alie-Cox could still be a big factor in the red zone given his 6-5 height, but his lack of targets in a game where Matt Ryan attempted 50 passes is discouraging.