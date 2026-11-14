The Colts placed Alie-Cox (groin) on injured reserve Saturday.

Alie-Cox was already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, and his groin injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. That means he'll be required to miss at least four games, and with the Colts on a bye for Week 13, that means the next time Alie-Cox can play is Week 15 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20. Will Mallory (hamstring) has also been ruled out for Week 10, so Drew Ogletree and Pharaoh Brown will serve as the Colts' backup tight ends behind Tyler Warren against Miami.