Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Limited in practice Thursday
Alie-Cox (calf) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Alie-Cox was a surprise addition to Thursday's injury report, after practicing without issue to begin the week. The 25-year-old is nursing what appears to be a minor calf injury, but there's not yet any reason to believe that his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is in danger. With Erik Swoope (knee) still managing a knee issue, Alie-Cox could serve as Indianapolis' No. 3 tight end if he's able to suit up.
