site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-mo-alie-cox-limited-practice-thursday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Limited practice Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alie-Cox (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
We'll have to see if Alie-Cox heads into the weekend listed as questionable, but his fantasy upside is limited as long as fellow tight ends Jack Doyle and Trey Burton are both available.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read