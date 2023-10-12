Alie-Cox (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Alie-Cox suffered a concussion during the Colts' Week 5 win over the Titans, and he went from no participation in Wednesday's practice to limited work Thursday. The 30-year-old tight end seems to be trending in the right direction to play in this coming Sunday against Jacksonville.
