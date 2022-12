Alie-Cox had one reception for six yards on his lone target, but lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to Dallas.

Kylen Granson started at tight end and played more snaps than Alie-Cox (41 to 31). Alie-Cox was also third in routes run among the tight ends as Granson had 22 and Jelani Woods had 12, compared to Alie-Cox's 10. Given Alie-Cox had a key fumble, he's likely to be the third option among the tight ends in the passing game when Indy returns from its bye week.