Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Loses injury tag
Alie-Cox (calf) no longer has an injury designation and will play Sunday versus the Cowboys.
Alie-Cox sat out the last three games but will gear up for his Week 15 return. The 25-year-old has six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns this year and will slot in as the No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron. He's a low-volume player but the Colts use tight ends enough in the red zone that he could be good for a score.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15