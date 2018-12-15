Alie-Cox (calf) no longer has an injury designation and will play Sunday versus the Cowboys.

Alie-Cox sat out the last three games but will gear up for his Week 15 return. The 25-year-old has six catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns this year and will slot in as the No. 2 tight end behind Eric Ebron. He's a low-volume player but the Colts use tight ends enough in the red zone that he could be good for a score.