Cox had one reception for nine yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

It was another bad game for Alie-Cox's outlook in the offense. Alie-Cox wasn't on the field to begin the game in favor of Kylen Granson. He played the same number of snaps as Granson (27) and went out on fewer routes (20 to 17) though Cox did have three targets compared to Granson's two targets. It looks like Alie-Cox isn't even the top tight end in the passing offense, though neither player is getting a lot of action.