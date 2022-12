Alie-Cox caught one of two targets for two yards during Monday's 20-3 defeat versus the Chargers.

Alie-Cox saw 10 fewer snaps than Jelani Woods, and the former failed to make an impact in the passing game again. Woods, a rookie third-round pick, has caught 14 of 19 targets for 205 yards over his past four games and appears to have surpassed Alie-Cox on the depth chart. Alie-Cox's playing time figures to drop even more if Kylen Granson (ankle) returns to action before the end of the campaign.