Alie-Cox didn't have a reception and was targeted just once in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Alie-Cox played just 11 snaps on offense as most of Indy's key players were rested or got just a series or two. Alie-Cox has drawn praise from coaches for his improved play in pracitce and could have a larger role as the No. 2 TE if Jack Doyle's oblique injury carries into the regular season. However, Indy's offense features a deep set of options in the passing game.