Alie-Cox was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Colts' estimated injury report due to an ankle injury.

Alie-Cox secured his first touchdown of the season in Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams, but he may have picked up the ankle injury along the way. He'll likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Thursday or Friday to have a shot at playing this weekend against the Titans. Alie-Cox is part of a three-man committee at tight end with Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree, an arrangement that limits the fantasy ceilings of all three players.