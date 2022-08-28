Alie-Cox failed to bring in his only target in the Colts' 27-10 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Alie-Cox's lackluster preseason ended with a thud Saturday night, calling into question how snaps might be divided at tight end for the Colts come the regular season. Alie-Cox appeared set to lose some playing time to rookie Andrew Ogletree prior to his season-ending knee injury, but second-year pro Kylen Granson and rookie third-round pick Jelani Woods could be threats as well beginning with the Week 1 divisional road matchup against the Texans on Sept. 11.