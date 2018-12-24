Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: No catches in Week 16
Alie-Cox had no catches while only being targeted once despite playing in 32 offensive snaps, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Alie-Cox hasn't produced much fantasy value since he hauled in a couple touchdowns midseason. The most notable part of his game Sunday was that he played a significant portion of the offensive snaps once Eric Ebron (concussion) exited. Alie-Cox used primarily as a blocker but could see a slight fantasy uptick if he can garner some more targets when on the field. If Ebron is unable to return for Week 17 look for Alie-Cox to again see a larger role on offense.
More News
-
