Alie-Cox didn't draw a target while playing 16 of the Colts' 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

The big-bodied Alie-Cox has taken the field for at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Colts' first eight games, but he continues to be utilized mainly as a blocker while standout rookie Tyler Warren functions as the top pass-catching option at the position. With four receptions for 50 yards on six targets this season, Alie-Cox isn't a total non-entity in the passing game, but he's not earning enough volume to put himself on the fantasy radar.