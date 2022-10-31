Alie-Cox did not have a catch and had one target in Sunday's loss to Washington

That's three consecutive games where Alie-Cox hasn't had a reception. He didn't even have a target the prior two games. While Alie-Cox got the start at tight end, Kylen Granson had the most snaps on offense (32, compared to 29 for Alie-Cox) and all three tight ends went out on about the same number of routes (12, compared 13 for Alie-Cox and 10 for Jelani Woods). There were not any major changers in tight end usage, despite the change to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.