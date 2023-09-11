Alie-Cox did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Cox played on 30 of the offense's 72 snaps as he and Kylen Granson got nearly all the TE snaps with Andrew Ogletree suffering a concussion. Even with several tight ends injured (Jelani Woods is on IR with a hamstring injury), Alie-Cox can't find his way into the passing game. Cox went out on a route on 16 of his snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, compared to Granson going out on a route of 35 of 44 snaps. Alie-Cox looks like mostly a blocking tight end in the offense who may get a rare red zone target due to his height (6-foot-7).