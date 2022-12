Alie-Cox did not have a reception on one target in Saturday's overtime loss at Minnesota.

Alie-Cox played more snaps and ran more routes than Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson, but was a distant third in the passing game. (Granson had two receptions for 34 yards and Woods had one for 36 yards). Alie-Cox looks like the third option among the tight ends in an offense that's struggling, making him a poor fantasy option.