Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: No receptions Sunday
Alie-Cox played 15 snaps on offense but did not have a reception or target in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
With Eric Ebron out with an ankle injury and several other wide receivers sidelined, Alie-Cox appeared poised for a larger role in the offense. However, Ross Travis got the start as the second TE opposite Jack Doyle and had three targets and more pass routes run (12 compared to three for Alie-Cox). Alie-Cox battled a thumb injury during practices this week, but it looks like Travis may get looks over him in the passing game despite Alie-Cox previously showing promise as a receiver.
