Alie-Cox did not have a target nor reception but played 24 snaps on offense in Sunday's loss at Tennessee.

That's two concecutive games where Alie-Cox hasn't had a target even though he's playing about the same as the other tight ends. Alie-Cox ran 15 routes compaired to 18 for Kylen Granson and 14 for Jelani Woods). None of the three tight ends were a factor Sunday with a combined two receptions and three targets. Alie-Cox appears to have fallen to the third option in the passing game among tight ends and may not have any fantasy value other than the rare red zone target.

