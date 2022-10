Cox did not have a target nor reception but played 28 snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.

Cox's role in the offense continues to shrink as Kylen Granson got the start and had four targets. Alie-Cox also had the least playing time of the trio (31 snaps for Granson, 31 snaps for Jelani Woods and 28 for Alie-Cox). While the three tight ends have alternated as the top target, the last two games appear to be trending away from Alie-Cox.