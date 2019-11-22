Play

Alie-Cox wasn't targeted during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Alie-Cox suited up through a thumb injury for Thursday's divisional clash, but he was relegated to a depth role with both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle active. The 26-year-old figures to play his usual role as a blocker against the Titans in Week 13.

