Alie-Cox (calf) will not practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Alie-Cox has sat out in the Colts' last two games. Last week, Alie-Cox was spotted with a protective boot over his calf. His practice statuses later this week will paint a better picture as to whether or not he'll play Sunday, but he should still be considered questionable at the least for now.

