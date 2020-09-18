Alie-Cox is expected to be the Colts' No. 1 TE in Week 2 against the Vikings following news that Jack Doyle (ankle) has been ruled out, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Head coach Frank Reich expressed his confidence in Alie-Cox to fill into this role, which is crucial in the Colts' TE-centric scheme. The 6-foot-5, 267-pound TE has experience, as he averaged 22.3 snaps per game in 2019, and he caught two passes for 20 yards against the Jaguars this past Sunday. Alie-Cox is an intriguing DFS tournament play, and the TD upside makes him viable in deeper season-long leagues.