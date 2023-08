Alie-Cox is not participating during Saturday's practice due to a foot injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Alie-Cox was spotted on the sidelines wearing a boot on his foot. The Colts signed two tight ends ahead of Saturday's practice, which seemed to be a precursor to an unannounced injury given only Jelani Woods (hamstring) had missed time recently. Expect more information regarding the severity of Alie-Cox's injury to be reported in the coming days.