Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Picks up knee injury
RotoWire Staff
Alie-Cox was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Raiders with a knee injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Alie-Cox exited in the first quarter. Jack Doyle and Trey Burton should handle additional reps for the time being.
