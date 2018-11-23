Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable for Sunday

Alie-Cox (calf) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Depth at tight end could be a concern for the Colts on Sunday, as Erik Swoope (knee) has already been ruled out. The fact that Alie-Cox was unable to practice Friday casts serious doubt on his availability for Week 12. If Alie-Cox is unable to go, Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron would be the only healthy tight ends currently on the roster for the Colts.