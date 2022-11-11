Alie-Cox (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after returning to a limited practice Friday.

Apart from the 6-85-2 stat line he recorded in Week 4, Alie-Cox hans't caught more than two passes in any of the eight other games he's suited up for, while working in a time-share with Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods (shoulder). Though Woods won't play this weekend, Alie-Cox still profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option if he's able to suit up for Sunday's 4:05 ET contest.