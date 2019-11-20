Alie-Cox (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Considering he wasn't limited in practice, Alie-Cox has a good shot to suit up for the divisional clash. The 26-year-old could have a heightened role in the offensive if Eric Ebron (ankle) is unable to play, but he'd still be behind Jack Doyle in the pecking order.