Alie-Cox (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Alie-Cox hasn't suited up since Week 5 in Cleveland, but it looks like he has a fair shot to take the field against Detroit. With fellow tight ends Jack Doyle and Trey Burton both healthy, Alie-Cox could be relegated to a limited role even if he does manage to play Sunday.