Alie-Cox (thumb) is active for Sunday's tilt against the Titans.

Alie-Cox battled a thumb injury during practices this week, but he worked without limitations Friday and is ready to retake the field. With Eric Ebron (ankle) now on IR, the 26-year-old could be in line for increased pass-catching work behind Jack Doyle.

