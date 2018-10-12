Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Rejoins Colts

Alie-Cox was promoted to the Colts' 53-man roster Friday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Alie-Cox was waived by the Colts at the start of October and subsequently joined the team's practice squad. The 25-year-old was active for Week 4 and caught one of two targets for 17 yards. Alie-Cox provides some needed depth with Jack Doyle (hip) ruled out and Eric Ebron dealing with a shin injury.

