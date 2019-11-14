Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Remains sidelined Thursday
Alie-Cox (hip) was not spotted at Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Alie-Cox hasn't practiced in any capacity this week, and he looks to be trending toward missing Sunday's tilt against Jacksonville. With Eric Ebron fully healthy and Jack Doyle (shoulder) having returned to practice Thursday, even if Alie-Cox were forced to miss any time it wouldn't be a tremendous loss for the Colts' offense. The 26-year-old mainly contributes as a blocker for Indianapolis.
