Alie-Cox (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Though Alie-Cox's availability came down to a pregame workout, the Colts were evidently pleased enough with the health of his knee to clear him to rejoin the lineup. Since erupting for a five-catch, 111-yard performance Week 2, Alie-Cox has been limited to four receptions for 63 yards in his most recent three outings combined. He'll likely be limited to a bit role in the Colts' passing game with both Trey Burton and Jack Doyle seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order for reps at tight end.