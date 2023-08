Alie-Cox (foot) returned to practice Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

He worked with the second-team offense. Alie-Cox entered 2022 as a potential sleeper tight end and red-zone target, but his production declined in almost every area. He had just 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He faces a crowded competition at tight end and the two weeks he's missed in training camp hasn't helped.