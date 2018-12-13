Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Returns to practice
Alie-Cox (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Alie-Cox has been coming into his own prior to sustaining a calf injury back in Week 12. Having missed consecutive weeks, it's tough to predict whether the rookie will be held to a snap limit during Sunday's game. As for now, a return to the practice field is a step in the right direction.
