Alie-Cox (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Alie-Cox has been coming into his own prior to sustaining a calf injury back in Week 12. Having missed consecutive weeks, it's tough to predict whether the rookie will be held to a snap limit during Sunday's game. As for now, a return to the practice field is a step in the right direction.

