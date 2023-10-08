Alie-Cox (concussion) has been officially ruled out from returning to Sunday's contest versus the Titans, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Alie-Cox was evaluated for a concussion after banging his head on the turf early in the second half, and he's now been deemed out for the remainder of the contest. The tight end brought in his only target for 17 yards prior to exiting. Alie-Cox will need to pass through the league's concussion protocol in order to be able to play in Week 6 against Jacksonville.