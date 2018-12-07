Alie-Cox (calf) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Houston, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Alie-Cox has been battling the calf injury for the last few weeks and will miss his third straight game. Eric Ebron (illness) and Erik Swoope (knee) have also faced injury issues this week, leaving the Colts dangerously thin at tight end.

