Alie-Cox had one reception for a 13-yard touchdown on two targets in Sunday's win over Chicago.

With injuries at wide receiver (Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman on IR), the Colts utilized three tight ends in the passing game against the Bears. Alie-Cox was a starter in a two-TE set with Jack Doyle. Alie-Cox played 33 of the offense's 72 snaps with Doyle playing 45 snaps and Trey Burton playing 36 snaps. It looks like all three tight ends will be active in the offense, but the setup likely makes Alie-Cox's fantasy value touchdown dependent. Still, he's scored a touchdown in two consecutive games.