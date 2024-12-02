Alie-Cox made two catches on two targets for 15 yards in the Colts' 25-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Alie-Cox saw a season-best 34 snaps on offense and turned out his fourth multi-catch game of the season in the process. Although he's listed as No. 1 on the team's tight end depth chart, Indianapolis' heavy use of tight ends, and going four deep at the position tends to spread out the production, not leaving much for any of them for fantasy purposes. Alie-Cox and the Colts now head into a Week 14 bye and will return to action in Week 15 against the Broncos.